Alpha Family Trust Buys Shares of 3,730 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $930,626,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,648,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045,263 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 391.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,271,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $172,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,253 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,076,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,221,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 6,129,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $323,641,000 after buying an additional 1,730,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.37. 6,386,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,513,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $76.25. The company has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a PE ratio of 63.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $463,322.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,833.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $463,322.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,833.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,599 shares of company stock worth $5,286,149. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.