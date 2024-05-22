Alpha Family Trust Invests $236,000 in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 15.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,967,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,466,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,935 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,636,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,768,355 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $242,758,000 after buying an additional 964,709 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,678,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Illumina by 764.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 339,023 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $47,206,000 after acquiring an additional 299,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,544.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.65.

Illumina Price Performance

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.39. 1,653,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,013. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $213.91. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

