Alpha Family Trust Makes New Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $1,272,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 804,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 43,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE O traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.72. 5,722,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,618,813. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.44 and a 200 day moving average of $54.16. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 285.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.38.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

