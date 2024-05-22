Alpha Family Trust Sells 390 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Alpha Family Trust trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded up $3.53 on Wednesday, hitting $202.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,100,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,644,015. The company has a market capitalization of $184.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $203.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.50 and its 200-day moving average is $166.91.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.48.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

