Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading 0.3% Higher

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $185.22 and last traded at $183.65. 8,904,915 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 43,223,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.15.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.62.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,994,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,952,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,994,182 shares in the company, valued at $358,952,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,320 shares of company stock worth $12,722,720 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after buying an additional 21,649,871 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,700,551,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,736,905,000 after buying an additional 3,260,411 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

