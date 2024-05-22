Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Lessened by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 82.6% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 18.5% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.65.

Amgen Stock Down 0.2 %

AMGN stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.20. The stock had a trading volume of 782,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,468. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $282.91 and a 200 day moving average of $284.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

