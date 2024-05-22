Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of AP opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $31.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.67. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $108.11 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 47.00% and a negative net margin of 10.13%.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.