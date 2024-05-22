Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.31

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.31 and last traded at $39.31, with a volume of 95137 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.27.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIVO. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000.

About Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

