Analysts Offer Predictions for Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACXP)

Posted by on May 22nd, 2024

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXPFree Report) – HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.20). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.42) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.89) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($4.11) EPS.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 25.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACXP opened at $2.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of -1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $8.82.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXPGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12).

Institutional Trading of Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $977,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

