Analysts Set Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target at C$87.56

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$87.56.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BBD.B shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$101.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of TSE:BBD.B opened at C$78.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.96. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$39.87 and a one year high of C$79.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$62.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$55.10.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total transaction of C$767,039.00. In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 28,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$1,962,660.00. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total value of C$767,039.00. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

