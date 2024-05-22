Analysts Set Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target at $135.58

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.58.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities raised shares of Datadog to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of DDOG opened at $122.33 on Wednesday. Datadog has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $138.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.28, a PEG ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $15,064,484.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 290,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,419,630.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 19,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $2,500,533.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $38,897,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $15,064,484.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 290,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,419,630.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 712,402 shares of company stock worth $89,071,727. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $384,986,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth about $189,668,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth about $127,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth about $116,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

