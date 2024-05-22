Analysts Set Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) PT at $12.60

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.60.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

In other news, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $38,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,082,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,223,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $38,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,082,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,223,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $363,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,078.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,043 shares of company stock worth $1,073,022. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Everi by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,415,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,522,000 after buying an additional 236,652 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Everi by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,896,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,294,000 after buying an additional 772,860 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Everi by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,251,000 after buying an additional 648,696 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Everi by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,156,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,511,000 after buying an additional 57,275 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Everi by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,849,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after buying an additional 745,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Everi stock opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07. The company has a market cap of $623.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.82 million. Everi had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everi will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

