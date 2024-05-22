Analysts Set Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Target Price at GBX 2,197

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,265 ($28.79).

IMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,325 ($29.55) to GBX 2,600 ($33.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,810 ($23.00) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of LON:IMB opened at GBX 1,944.50 ($24.71) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 784.07, a PEG ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,793.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,816.57. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of GBX 1,553.50 ($19.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,006 ($25.50). The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a GBX 22.45 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is 5,927.42%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

