Analysts Set Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS) Price Target at C$0.70

Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$0.70.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QUIS shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.40 to C$0.43 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions Price Performance

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

QUIS stock opened at C$0.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$99.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.37. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$0.24 and a 1 year high of C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

(Get Free Report

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.