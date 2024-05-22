Analysts Set Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS) Price Target at C$0.70

Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$0.70.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QUIS shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.40 to C$0.43 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.
Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.
