Analysts Set SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) PT at $88.17

Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SouthState from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Get SouthState alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SSB

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $401,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,530.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SouthState by 544.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SouthState during the first quarter worth about $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in SouthState by 13,400.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 50.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 8,346.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $79.52 on Friday. SouthState has a 1-year low of $62.09 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.75.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. SouthState had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $415.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SouthState will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. SouthState’s payout ratio is presently 33.93%.

About SouthState

(Get Free Report

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.