Analysts Set Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target at $34.42

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.42.

SNDX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,519,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,222,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,667 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 5,660,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,236,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,360,000 after buying an additional 1,129,000 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $20.66 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.72.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

