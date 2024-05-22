Analyzing GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) and Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY)

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) and Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GE Vernova and Sharp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GE Vernova $33.24 billion 1.35 -$438.00 million N/A N/A Sharp $18.86 billion 0.18 -$1.93 billion ($0.74) -1.80

GE Vernova has higher revenue and earnings than Sharp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GE Vernova N/A N/A N/A Sharp -11.38% -16.19% -2.38%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares GE Vernova and Sharp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GE Vernova and Sharp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GE Vernova 0 2 7 0 2.78 Sharp 1 0 0 0 1.00

GE Vernova currently has a consensus price target of $158.56, indicating a potential downside of 3.28%. Given GE Vernova’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GE Vernova is more favorable than Sharp.

Summary

GE Vernova beats Sharp on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GE Vernova

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. GE Vernova operates as a subsidiary of General Electric Company.

About Sharp

(Get Free Report)

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, electric fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heaters, plasmacluster ion generators, beauty appliances, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, etc. The 8K Ecosystem segment provides color televisions, Blu-ray disc recorders, audio equipment, multi-function printers, information displays, commercial projectors, POS system equipment, FA equipment, options/consumables, software, face masks, etc., as well as office-related solutions services. The ICT segment offers mobile phones, personal computers, tablet devices, routers, etc. The Display Device segments provides display modules, in-vehicle cameras, etc. The Electronic Device segment offers camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundries, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers, etc. The company was formerly known as Hayakawa Electric Industry Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Sharp Corporation in January 1970. Sharp Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.