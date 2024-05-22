Analyzing Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) and Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF)

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report) and Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Loomis AB (publ) and Renault’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loomis AB (publ) $2.71 billion 0.64 $140.94 million $1.93 12.56 Renault $56.68 billion N/A $2.38 billion N/A N/A

Renault has higher revenue and earnings than Loomis AB (publ).

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loomis AB (publ) 4.98% 10.99% 3.92% Renault N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Loomis AB (publ) and Renault, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loomis AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Renault 1 1 2 0 2.25

Risk & Volatility

Loomis AB (publ) has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renault has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Renault beats Loomis AB (publ) on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loomis AB (publ)

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, payments, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, foreign exchange services, automated teller machines, automated solutions, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, a payment service that enables processing of various types of payment methods, such as card, cash, and digital alternatives. It serves financial institutions, banks, retailers, commercial enterprises, and other customers, as well as public sector in Sweden, the United States, France, Switzerland, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Loomis AB (publ) was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Renault

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operation vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments. Its Automotive segment produces, sells, and distributes passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and invests in automotive-sector associates and joint ventures primarily in Nissan. The company's Sale Financing segment offers sale financing, leasing, maintenance, and services contract under the Mobilize Financial Services brand. Its Mobility Services segment provides mobility and energy solutions for electric vehicle users under the Mobilize brand. In addition, it is also involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Renault, Dacia, Alpine, and Mobilize brands. Further, the company offers used vehicles and spare parts; and engages in business-to-business powertrain activities, and research and advanced engineering activities. Renault SA was founded in 1898 and is based in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

