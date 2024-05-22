Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.14.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANNX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Annexon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annexon

Annexon Stock Up 2.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANNX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annexon in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in Annexon by 18.3% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Annexon by 2.5% in the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 399,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annexon in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Annexon by 33.2% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 898,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 224,156 shares during the period.

Shares of ANNX opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.29. Annexon has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.11. On average, research analysts anticipate that Annexon will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

About Annexon

(Get Free Report

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

