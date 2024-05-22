Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.14.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANNX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Annexon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.
Shares of ANNX opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.29. Annexon has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51.
Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.11. On average, research analysts anticipate that Annexon will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.
Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
