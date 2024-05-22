Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Up 5.8%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) traded up 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.59 and last traded at $31.59. 120,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 452,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ARCT. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $863.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.75.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $1.37. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.59% and a negative return on equity of 37.61%. The business had revenue of $33.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arcturus Therapeutics

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 17,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $610,573.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 473,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,580,148.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arcturus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Featured Stories

