Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives $21.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.43.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 55,386 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the third quarter worth $129,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Ares Capital by 25.6% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 86,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 4.8% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,299,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,295,000 after acquiring an additional 59,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

ARCC opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 65.75%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

