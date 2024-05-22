ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) Shares Sold by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,434 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Longitude Cayman Ltd. lifted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,156,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,951,000 after acquiring an additional 613,063 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

BATS:ARKG traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.32. 1,416,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.52.

About ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

