ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 108.69 and last traded at 109.94. 2,342,580 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 13,743,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at 110.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 93.48.

Get ARM alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARM

ARM Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is 116.20 and its 200 day moving average price is 95.18.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 865.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARM. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in ARM in the 4th quarter valued at about $480,194,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,896,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,092,000. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in ARM during the 4th quarter worth about $150,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About ARM

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.