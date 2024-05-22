Asset Entities (ASST) & The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) is one of 434 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Asset Entities to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Asset Entities and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asset Entities 0 0 0 0 N/A Asset Entities Competitors 2199 14551 29014 768 2.61

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 12.68%. Given Asset Entities’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Asset Entities has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Asset Entities has a beta of 8.29, meaning that its stock price is 729% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asset Entities’ competitors have a beta of 1.23, meaning that their average stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Asset Entities and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Asset Entities $280,000.00 -$4.93 million -0.97 Asset Entities Competitors $2.04 billion $293.66 million 16.61

Asset Entities’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Asset Entities. Asset Entities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Asset Entities and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asset Entities -1,538.71% -153.10% -145.13% Asset Entities Competitors -66.91% -28.97% -7.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Asset Entities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Asset Entities competitors beat Asset Entities on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Asset Entities Company Profile

Asset Entities Inc., a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services. It serves retail investors, creators, and influencers. Asset Entities Inc. was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas. The company is a subsidiary of Asset Entities Holdings, Llc.

