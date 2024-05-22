Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Questor Technology Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (CVE:QST)

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Questor Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Questor Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Questor Technology’s FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.45 million for the quarter. Questor Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.95% and a negative net margin of 66.84%.

Separately, ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Questor Technology

Questor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of QST opened at C$0.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Questor Technology has a 52-week low of C$0.48 and a 52-week high of C$1.00.

Questor Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.