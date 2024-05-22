ATB Capital Raises Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$57.50

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$53.00 to C$57.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SU. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.50 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$62.42.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SU traded down C$0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$55.33. 1,445,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,877,888. The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$52.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.89. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$37.09 and a twelve month high of C$56.30.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of C$14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.33 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 4.9972527 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total transaction of C$751,776.00. In related news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total value of C$751,776.00. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$549,960.00. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

