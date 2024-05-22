Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

Shares of AAME opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. The company has a market cap of $35.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.79 and a beta of 0.43. Atlantic American has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $46.75 million for the quarter.

Atlantic American Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic American

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Atlantic American’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.99%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned approximately 0.09% of Atlantic American as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

