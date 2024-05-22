Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $7,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $1,746,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,701,039.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ATO traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $125.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.06 and its 200-day moving average is $115.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

