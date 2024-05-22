Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC cut its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.21. The stock had a trading volume of 229,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,774. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.53 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.81. The company has a market cap of $104.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,380,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,966 shares of company stock valued at $749,524 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

