Axie Infinity Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.12 Billion (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and $49.26 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $7.75 or 0.00011181 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00009440 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001558 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,312.99 or 1.00020805 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011499 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.96 or 0.00109609 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,078,153 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 145,058,543.99408522 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.72756849 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 453 active market(s) with $66,733,226.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

