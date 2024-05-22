Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AYA. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$16.50 to C$18.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.25 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$15.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,546.00 and a beta of 1.34. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of C$6.58 and a 1 year high of C$15.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$15.07 million for the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 3.00%.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

