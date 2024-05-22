Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$18.25 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 50.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.25 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Price Performance

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock traded down C$0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.65. The stock had a trading volume of 270,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,743. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of C$6.58 and a 12 month high of C$15.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11. The firm has a market cap of C$1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,467.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$15.07 million for the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 3.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aya Gold & Silver will post 0.0963569 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aya Gold & Silver

(Get Free Report)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.