Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$18.25 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 50.17% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.25 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.
Aya Gold & Silver Price Performance
Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$15.07 million for the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 3.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aya Gold & Silver will post 0.0963569 earnings per share for the current year.
About Aya Gold & Silver
Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
