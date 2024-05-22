B. Riley Lowers Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Price Target to $12.50

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at B. Riley from $13.50 to $12.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.30% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

RWAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point downgraded Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Runway Growth Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $11.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Runway Growth Finance has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $13.74.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $39.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Runway Growth Finance

In related news, insider Thomas B. Raterman bought 20,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $237,540.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 179,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,393.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO R David Spreng acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,640.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas B. Raterman acquired 20,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $237,540.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,393.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 729.8% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 118,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 104,352 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 289.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 114,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 84,790 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 49,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 38,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

