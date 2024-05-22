Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $124.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $82.43 and a 1 year high of $130.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.42.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $265.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 120,000.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

