Barry Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,705,241,000 after purchasing an additional 789,232 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $960,592,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $874,377,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,416,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,848,000 after purchasing an additional 168,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,207,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,252,000 after purchasing an additional 258,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FI traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.11. The company had a trading volume of 801,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,363. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The firm has a market cap of $89.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.70.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.83.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

