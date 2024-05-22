Barry Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 17,015 Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFIC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,897,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,481 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,144,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,180,000 after purchasing an additional 974,496 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,010,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,714 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 2,458,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,771,000 after buying an additional 480,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,046.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,212,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,668,000 after buying an additional 2,142,445 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS DFIC traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $27.38. 730,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.54.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

