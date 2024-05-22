Barry Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,095 shares during the period. Manulife Financial makes up about 1.4% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 478.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MFC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:MFC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.25. 1,713,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,274,173. The company has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $26.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.53.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 69.19%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

