Barry Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Global X MLP ETF makes up 2.3% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.48% of Global X MLP ETF worth $6,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 45,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 135,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 123,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the period.

Global X MLP ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

MLPA stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.82. The stock had a trading volume of 210,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,842. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

