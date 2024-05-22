Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 370,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after acquiring an additional 147,750 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,181,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:EWU traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.41. 644,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,065. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $36.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

