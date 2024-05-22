Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $16.72 Million Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,568 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up 5.7% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $16,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,994,000 after purchasing an additional 460,687 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,477,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,051,000 after buying an additional 1,920,723 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,108,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,190,000 after buying an additional 493,627 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,085,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,028,000 after buying an additional 738,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 705.5% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,204,000 after buying an additional 1,785,137 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 4.0 %

GDX stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.47. 22,604,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,625,963. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $37.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.39.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

