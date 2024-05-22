Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $362,000 Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $247,721,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $536,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,745 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Corning by 7.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,714,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $874,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,388 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 1,329.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,321,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,239,000 after buying an additional 1,229,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 302.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,496,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,564,000 after buying an additional 1,124,787 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on GLW shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Corning Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,898,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,849,048. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $36.80.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 239,841 shares of company stock worth $7,971,257. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

