Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. TotalEnergies comprises approximately 1.6% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TTE shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,806. The company has a market cap of $165.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.93. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

