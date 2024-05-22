Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.77 Million Stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 261,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,607 shares during the period. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $8,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PSK traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,997. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $29.91 and a 12 month high of $35.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.89.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

