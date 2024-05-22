Barry Investment Advisors LLC Invests $234,000 in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,722 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of HP by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.93. 5,076,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,603,255. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average is $29.26. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. HP’s payout ratio is 32.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

