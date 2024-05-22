Barry Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 258 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.40. 1,118,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,006,070. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $85.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.54 and a 200-day moving average of $66.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.06.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,765 shares of company stock worth $745,822. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

