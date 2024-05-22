Barry Investment Advisors LLC Sells 317 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.06. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The firm has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,864 shares of company stock worth $7,567,178 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

