Barry Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,768 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.9% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded down $4.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.16. 6,257,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,761,739. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

