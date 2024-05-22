Barry Investment Advisors LLC Sells 953 Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 29,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Idaho Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 235,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $19.51. The stock had a trading volume of 361,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,540. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $20.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $438.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.79.

About iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

