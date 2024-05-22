Base Resources (LON:BSE) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.00

Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 15 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.19), with a volume of 802343 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.18).
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSE. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.44) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Base Resources from GBX 31 ($0.39) to GBX 30 ($0.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th.
Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.
