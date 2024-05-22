Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.05

Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.05 and last traded at $41.98, with a volume of 34488 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Fox Advisors downgraded Benchmark Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Sidoti lowered Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $675.58 million during the quarter.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

Insider Activity at Benchmark Electronics

In related news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $394,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,498.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Benchmark Electronics news, CFO Arvind Kamal sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $30,051.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,735 shares in the company, valued at $795,809.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $394,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,498.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $688,374. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 902,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after acquiring an additional 243,480 shares in the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,558,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,227,000 after acquiring an additional 199,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,405,000 after acquiring an additional 159,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

